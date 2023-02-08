Pens Points: Fighting Through Snow

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed the Colorado Avalanche to town Tuesday night. A clash of what some might consider the NHL’s past versus its future. The Avalanche were in control of the majority of the contest, a 1-0 affair until the Penguins tied it late in the third period. Kris Letang became the overtime hero once again to secure two valuable points. [Recap]

Former Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues is sorely missed in the Pittsburgh dressing room, judging by recent quotes from those who played with the No. 9 during his time in black and gold. With the defending champs, Rodrigues is filling a familiar role with Avalanche. [Trib Live]

General manager Ron Hextall is looking to avoid a certain scenario come the trade deadline, but there’s also a blueprint for him to replicate to help the Penguins in the here and now. [Trib Live]

The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald from injured reserve, Ron Hextall announced Tuesday afternoon. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Things aren’t going so well for the Penguins’ arch-rivals on the other end of the state. As a matter of fact, the Philadelphia Flyers’ comedic timing is impeccable as ever. [Broad Street Hockey]

The Buffalo Sabres have locked up center Dylan Cozens with a seven-year contract extension worth $7.1 million AAV. [Die By The Blade]

U.S. Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, will become the new executive director of the National Hockey League Players Association, according to an ESPN report. Walsh has served as the Secretary of Labor since President Biden appointed him in March 2021. [ESPN]