Pens Points: Deadline Frenzy

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

Amid all the trade chatter, the Pittsburgh Penguins participated in an ice hockey contest Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators. The Penguins fell behind 1-0 but came back to beat Nashville in regulation. [Recap]

Before the game, however, the trade winds began to swirl. The Penguins made a few roster transactions as they looked toward Friday’s deadline. Forward Brock McGinn and defenseman Mark Friedman hit the waiver wire. [PensBurgh]

Then, the juicy stuff started happening. Firstly, the Penguins were linked to the Vancouver Canucks, allegedly discussing a trade involving Pittsburgh native J.T. Miller. [PensBurgh]

Not so fast, my friends. Later, it was said that Miller was not the main target of the Allvin-Rutherford regime. Instead, it was allegedly Brock Boeser. [PensBurgh]

Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph remains confident, even after a rookie mistake. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The you-know-what started to hit the fan Tuesday afternoon, as several NHL general managers went on a few benders. Trades were aplenty. Let’s start with this: the long-awaited deal had been completed. Patrick Kane has departed Chicago for Broadway. [Second City Hockey]

Rasmus Sandin was traded to the Washington Capitals for Erik Gustafsson and a first-round pick. [Pension Plan Puppets]

The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Tuesday that they had acquired forward Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Finnish prospect Patrik Puistola. [Canes Country]

The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Washington Capitals for a third-round pick. [Hockey Wilderness]

Bill Guerin was not done. The Wild then acquired winger Gustav Nyquist from the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Hockey Wilderness]

The NHL announced on Tuesday that it had suspended Rangers blueliner K’Andre Miller for three games due to unsportsmanlike conduct toward Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty. [Blueshirt Banter]

Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm was dealt to the Edmonton Oilers along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-rounder, and a fourth-rounder. [On The Forecheck]

A late-night shocker developed from the west coast: the Los Angeles Kings have reportedly traded franchise goaltender Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets. [Daily Faceoff]

Finally, congrats and best wishes to our friends at The Ice Garden, who are taking their blog from the Vox/SBNation network to their own, independent platform starting today. It’s a great place for women’s hockey news and stories, support ‘em with a click or two if you can! As an editor’s note and update: many SBN hockey blogs will be leaving the network but apparently retaining their URLs as of 3/31. As far as we know, right now in April, there appear to be no immediate changes here at PensBurgh. (With the “as far as we know right now” being the keywords in the preceding sentence). [The Ice Garden]