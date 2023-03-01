Brock McGinn, Mark Friedman both clear waivers

Just two days ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, two Penguins players who had been placed on waivers went without being picked up, meaning the team may not be getting some salary cap relief they were looking for.

Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman clear waivers.

If they're both re-assigned to AHL, Penguins will have around $4M in prorated salary-cap space to make a move before NHL trade deadline.

Could have had $5.7M had McGinn been claimed. — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) March 1, 2023

Forward Brock McGinn and defenseman Mark Friedman each went unclaimed on the waiver wire, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

If the players end up assigned to the AHL, the team will receive minimal salary cap relief.

Had McGinn been claimed by another team, an additional $1.7 million in cap space could have been attained.

The lack of a waiver claim on McGinn comes just days after Kasperi Kapanen’s time in Pittsburgh ended as he was claimed on waivers by the St. Louis Blues.

McGinn, who was signed by the Penguins to a 4-year deal worth $2.75 million per year, has two more years remaining on his contract following this season. Kapanen had been signed to a 2-year, $6.4 million contract last July.

Regardless of whether Pens GM Ron Hextall finds a new home for McGinn before the deadline, it’s a bad look to have two recent signings where a trade couldn't be made, and the only way of clearing cap space seemed to be the waiver wire, offering players for free to help solve the problem here at home.