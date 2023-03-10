Pens Points: Finding New Ways To Lose

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders met for their final regular season game between the two clubs Friday night. Well, folks, stop me if you’ve heard this before. Tristan Jarry and Jeff Carter helped the Penguins lose the game and get swept in their season series against the New York Islanders. Not great losing against the team you’re fighting against in the wild card race! [Trib Live Recap]

The Penguins unveiled plans for over $30 million of investments and upgrades to PPG Paints Arena, including new ice-level suites and a brand-new video board. [Penguins]

During International Women’s Day on Wednesday, the Penguins hosted an all-girls hockey clinic at PPG Paints Arena. The event was for children enrolled in Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey. [Penguins]

Are Penguins defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Jan Rutta a ‘shutdown pair?’ [Trib Live]

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins assigned Nylander to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

There remains no firm timeline for Gabriel Landeskog’s return to the ice. While the Colorado Avalanche winger continues to skate at his own pace, head coach Jared Bednar remains concerned about his captain’s form coming out of this rehabilitation process. [Mile High Hockey]

The New Jersey Devils are going to try and find a way to extend both Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier, but Jack Hughes’s contract shouldn’t be the measuring stick for their deals. [All About The Jersey]

The New York Rangers have become the latest team to construct an All-Star lineup to march through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a la the 2013 Pittsburgh Penguins. With so much externally-acquired talent, the real home stretch starts now. [Blueshirt Banter]