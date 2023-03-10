Pens announce, unveil plans for $30 million upgrade at PPG Paints Arena

The Penguins have announced and unveiled plans for $30 million worth of upgrades to PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have unveil plans for $30 million of upgrades to PPG Paints Arena.



Full details and renderings: https://t.co/Pss9KrTMK4 pic.twitter.com/fzBEfGyUux — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 9, 2023

Two new bunker suites will be coming to the Penguins’ runway near Suite 66. These suites will provide lower-bowl seating, dining and entertainment space, full-service bars, and private restrooms.

A new VIP club located with access to Section 109 for Penguins games will also feature premium seating for concerts and will be able to occupy up to 300 guests as an event club.

Lastly, a new 50’ x 33’ foot scoreboard will be coming to the arena — nearly twice as large as the current scoreboard. It will feature new LED boards, a new sound system, control room, and content management system.

“We are committed to maintaining PPG Paints Arena as a world-class destination not only for Penguins hockey, but for concerts and marquee events,” said Penguins President of Business Operations, Kevin Acklin. “We are investing millions to replace our entire in-game entertainment technology, as well as building exciting new premium spaces, to offer immersive experiences for our fans and guests that will be truly unique to our Pittsburgh market.”

Construction on the new upgrades will begin during the offseason and are expected to be complete ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.