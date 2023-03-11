Nick Bonino out week-to-week after suffering lacerated kidney

Nick Bonino will be out of the Penguins lineup on a week-to-week basis after suffering a lacerated kidney during the team’s game against the New York Islanders earlier this week.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced the news on Saturday afternoon ahead of the team’s rivalry matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sullivan told reporters that Bonino was sent to the hospital after the game on Thursday after complaining of pain, and it was there that doctors discovered the lacerated kidney.

Bonino had a procedure done and is expected to be released from the hospital today.

For this afternoon’s game against Philadelphia, it will be Casey DeSmith in net for the Penguins.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins currently hold a 2-point lead over the Florida Panthers for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with two games at hand.