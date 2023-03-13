Pens Points: A Perfect Weekend

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins met the New York Rangers on Sunday evening. The Penguins will become very familiar with the Rangers over the next few days, as this was the first of three meetings against the New York team this week. The Penguins dealt with some bad officiating but still pulled out the victory over the Rangers. [Recap]

Jeff Carter has become the Penguins’ biggest talking point this season due to his declining play and usage in key situations. Carter's situation is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Penguins’ failures. [PensBurgh]

It was recently announced that the recently-acquired Nick Bonino will be out on a week-to-week basis as he continues to recover from a lacerated kidney. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Flyers are rebuilding, and interim general manager Danny Briere isn’t afraid to admit it. Some big changes are on the way but don’t expect the Flyers to be completely gutted. [Broad Street Hockey]

Speaking of Briere, the former Flyer should be trying to accomplish these things at the top of his to-do list. [Broad Street Hockey]

On March 11, yes, March 11, the Boston Bruins officially clinched a playoff berth. [Stanley Cup Of Chowder]