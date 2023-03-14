Gamethread: Canadiens @ Penguins

Talk about the game with Pens fans here!
More From PensBurgh
- Penguins’ ‘Skate with the Greats’ returning to PPG Paints Arena later this month
- Game Preview: Montreal Canadiens @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3/14/2023 - Lines, how to watch
- Pens Points: Canadiens Cometh
- Sidney Crosby named NHL’s second star of the week
- The Week Ahead: Penguins must avoid trap game against Montreal Canadiens
- WBS Weekly: Without Nylander, WBS drops three games to fall further behind playoff line
Loading comments...