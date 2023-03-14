Pens Points: Canadiens Cometh

Before the Pittsburgh Penguins continue their week long affair with the New York Rangers, they have a meeting with the Montreal Canadiens this evening that will bring a close to their five game homestand. Montreal will be coming to town on the tail end of a back-to-back having played last night while the Penguins will be rested after a day off.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points...

All eyes are focused on the upcoming games with the Rangers this week but, tonight’s contest against the Canadiens cannot be overlooked. Out of the playoffs but still playing for pride, the Canadiens will not just roll over. [Pensburgh]

It’s been over three years since the Penguins acquired Jason Zucker from the Minnesota Wild and he’s finally living up to his billing. Removing Crosby and Malkin from the conversation, Zucker has been perhaps their best forward this season. [Penguins]

Line shuffling by head coach Mike Sullivan saw Rickard Rakell demoted to third line duty overt the weekend. While this may frustrate some players to move down the lineup, Rakell is taking the change in stride and producing in the new role. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

As has been the case most of the season, Sidney Crosby has put the Penguins on his back and propelled them to a needed 3-0-1 week. For his efforts, Crosby was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. [Penguins]

It’s been a forgettable season for the Penguins penalty kill but there is still time to salvage the unit heading down the stretch. Trades brought a bit of turnover for the PK units and the hope is those new faces will lead to better results. [Trib Live]

The Penguins as they are constructed right now are who they will be through the end of the season for better or for worse. Despite still being littered with holes across the lineup, there is a team in there that can do some damage. [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Danny Briere is the new interim general manager for the Philadelphia Flyers but he surely has eyes on taking the job full time. A tall task lays in ahead for the Flyers legend, starting with reenergizing a fed up fanbase. [Broad Street Hockey]

It’s amazing the Tampa Bay Lightning ever fail on the power play with the weapons at their disposal. One of those weapons is winger Nikita Kucherov, whose fearsome shot and passing ability has created a devastating deception technique. [Raw Charge]

Our friends over at Japers Rink who cover the Washington Capitals are on their way here at SBNation due to the recent cuts. The site will be going dark for a period of time but they have plans in motion to restart as an independent venture. [Japers Rink]