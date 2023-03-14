Penguins’ ‘Skate with the Greats’ returning to PPG Paints Arena later this month

You can have a chance to take the ice with some former Penguins fan favorites later this month.

The Penguins announced that the team’s ‘Skate with the Greats’ program is returning to PPG Paints Arena later this month on March 26.

Colby Armstrong, Tyler Kennedy, Bryan Trottier, Pierre Larouche, and Ken Wregget will be at PPG Paints Arena, among other past players.

The event will include two skating sessions, autograph signings, and alumni interviews.

Any alumni members who are unable to skate that day will be available for photos and autographs.

Tickets are available for a price of $50 for adults and $35 for children 12 years old and younger.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Charities.

Those participating in the event must bring their own skates. Rental skates will not be available.

For more information and to learn how you can buy tickets for the event, click here.