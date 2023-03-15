Pens Points: Canadien Craziness

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens met for a competitive game of ice hockey Tuesday night. Tristan Jarry’s shaky presence in the net proved to be an early issue for Pittsburgh. Jarry was pulled in favor of Casey DeSmith, but neither goalie could give the Penguins a timely save, giving Montreal two points in a wild, 6-4 MTL win. [Recap]

You can have a chance to take the ice with some former Penguins fan favorites later this month. The Penguins announced that the team’s ‘Skate with the Greats’ program is returning to PPG Paints Arena on March 26. [PensBurgh]

Laval, Quebec native P.O Joseph returned to the Penguins’ lineup on Tuesday. [Trib Live]

Perhaps the reason for Joseph's return has to do with an injury to another player that was acquired via trade. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will be sidelined on a week-to-week basis because of an undisclosed injury. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A tough break for the Carolina hockey club. Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will need to undergo reconstructive surgery on his right ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. [Canes Country]

The New York Rangers continue to have a Ryan Lindgren-shaped hole in their lineup. [Blueshirt Banter]

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar revealed that Artturi Lehkonen suffered a broken finger. [Mile High Hockey]