Pens Points: Poo York

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins began a weekend stretch that includes two crucial games against the New York Rangers. Thursday night’s duel saw the Rangers take an early lead. The Penguins and Rangers would exchange goals, but Pittsburgh could never lead and lost the game 4-2. [Recap]

In positive injury news, the Penguins activated forward Ryan Poehling from long-term injured reserve on Thursday. [Trib Live]

A sizeable portion of the Penguins’ fandom has taken a doom-and-gloom approach as the season has worn on. Jeff Carter stinks. The goalies can’t make a save. The bottom six highlights a lack of depth. Let’s go in the other direction. Can this team win the Stanley Cup, and if so, how and what needs to be done to make that all happen? [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced on Wednesday. [Eyes On The Prize]

Canadiens prospect Adam Engström continues to leave his mark in the SHL playoffs. [Eyes On The Prize]

Let’s check in on the Minnesota Wild. When Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t trying to beat the holy snot out of Jordan Binnington, the team remains on a course straight for the Stanley Cup playoffs. As the Wild were one of the busier teams, how are their trade deadline players playing for the team? [Hockey Wilderness]

Speaking of Binnington and his dumb “tough guy” antics, the Blues goaltender was suspended for two games by the NHL for “rough and unsportsmanlike conduct” against Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman. [CBS Sports]