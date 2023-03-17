Sidney Crosby clinches 18th straight season with point-per-game season

With a long list of milestones already to his name, Sidney Crosby added yet another achievement to his career on Thursday night.

Crosby scored his 82nd point of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers — but that point ensured that for the 18th straight season, he’ll finish the year at a point-per-game rate or higher.

Sidney Crosby recorded his 82nd point of the season tonight, ensuring that he will average a point per game for the 18th time in his 18-year career.



In NHL history, only Gretzky (19) has more point-per-game seasons than Crosby.



Crosby trails only Wayne Gretzky, who achieved that feat 19 times. If Crosby reaches the point-per-game pace again next season, he and Gretzky will be tied at the top of the list.

Fellow Penguins greats Mario Lemieux and Evgeni Malkin each had/have similar career runs of a point-per-game streak.

Lemieux had a 15-season streak at a point-per-game or higher, while Malkin is on pace to record his 15th consecutive such season.

Malkin currently has scored 72 points in 68 games.

The Penguins will face the New York Rangers again tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.