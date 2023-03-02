Pens Points: Down by the Bay

Suddenly on a roll seemingly out of nowhere, the Pittsburgh Penguins head to Florida with a three game win streak and a complete vibe shift from where they were a week ago. Now the Tampa Bay Lightning await and they will certainly be hungry for some pay back after Sunday’s 7-3 drubbing back in Pittsburgh.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pretend you’re in sunny Florida with Pens Points...

When the Penguins take the ice tonight, they will look a bit different. Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman were sent to the, Teddy Blueger was traded to Vegas, and the Penguins acquired Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators.

As it stands, the Penguins sit in the second wild card spot in the East, but there are seven teams within six points of either spot. Though not all of those teams are created equal, it will still be a dog fight to the finish line. [Pensburgh]

Three straight wins have the Penguins back in a playoff spot and in a good position when factoring the game in hand as well. These factors combined together have boosted the Penguins playoff odds to season highs. [Fan Nation]

Both Brock McGinn and Mark Friedman cleared waivers on Thursday, making them both eligible to be sent to the AHL, but the salary cap relief for sending down McGinn will not be as significant had he been claimed. [Pensburgh]

For the first time since right before COVID closed everything down back in 2020, the Penguins are hosting their annual Dads Trip. It’s a simple and fun way for the players and staff to show their appreciation for all the sacrifices made. [Penguins]

It’s looks increasingly likely that AT&T Sports Network could be in its final days as Warner Bros. looks to exit the local sports landscape. The death of the network could lead to vast changes in how Penguins games are broadcast. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

As has been the case for a few weeks now, the top three in the Metro division remain the same in about the same exact order. It should be a fascinating stretch run for the division crown with all three contenders bolstering their lineups. [Canes Country]

There are many potential trade pieces for the Philadelphia Flyers, but there is an additional one many may not be too keen on moving. If the Flyers want to do a full rebuild, perhaps the best option could be to move on from Carter Hart. [Broad Street Hockey]

Los Angeles Kings legend and longtime mainstay in goal, Jonathan Quick, was traded on Thursday morning along with other assets to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov. [The Cannon]