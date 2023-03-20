Pens Points: A Forgettable Weekend

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Even with three losses in a row, the Pittsburgh Penguins still sit in a prime position to clinch a playoff berth, but things are getting increasingly spicy. [PensBurgh]

Have the playoffs already begun for these Penguins? Perhaps they have. [Trib Live]

The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday. [Trib Live]

“It’s definitely a big jump, junior to pro, on and off the ice,” Penguins forward prospect Lukas Svejkovsky said regarding his transition into the AHL. However, Svejkovsky, 21, is enjoying what he calls a ‘learning year.’ [Trib Live]

Pittsburgh’s season series against the Rangers ended with a 6-0 drubbing, an embarrassing loss that didn’t inspire a lot of confidence from an already discontent fandom. How did Mike Sullivan address the latest defeat? [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Interim Philadelphia Flyers general manager, Danny Brière, has revealed a new vision for the Flyers’ style of play. The Broad Street Bullies are certainly no more. [Broad Street Hockey]

And the Flyers are not playing for anything of note other than a lottery pick, but some of the team’s young players have started to turn a corner. [Broad Street Hockey]

No matter how hard the NHL tries to paint a rosy picture of inclusivity with its Pride Nights and Hockey Is For Everyone campaigns, there remains a deep disconnect between the league and fans because of hockey’s culture problem, especially related to transphobia. [Winging It In Motown]

Despite the two losses to Tampa last week, the New Jersey Devils continue to be led by a laser-focused Nico Hischier. [All About The Jersey]