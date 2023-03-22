Penscast Mailbag: March 21, 2023

The Penscast mailbag returns this week to answer your questions related to the free-falling Pittsburgh Penguins.

This week, we’re talking about potential awards for offensive defensemen, comparing Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, figuring out how hot Mike Sullivan’s coaching seat is, as well as debating some of the best pop-punk vocalists of all time.

***

