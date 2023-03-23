Sidney Crosby ties Mario Lemieux’s record with 11 seasons of 30 or more goals

It was another milestone night for Sidney Crosby last night in Denver.

Crosby scored a vintage backhand goal against the Avalanche, helping lead the Penguins to a 5-2 win, ending the team’s four-game losing streak and getting two points at a pivotal point of the season.

With the 2nd period goal last night, Crosby hit the 30-goal mark for the 11th time in his career, tying Mario Lemieux for the most in franchise history.

Sidney Crosby has hit the 30-goal plateau for the 11th time in his career, tying Mario Lemieux for the most in Penguins history.



He is just the 10th player in NHL history to record 11-plus 30-goal seasons with one team.

However, in typical Sidney Crosby fashion, one milestone wasn’t enough.

In addition to tying the Penguins franchise record, Crosby has a new achievement all to himself, having become the first player in NHL history to have a 30-goal season both at age 18 and at age 35+.

Matching Penguins franchise records and establishing NHL firsts – just another Wednesday for Sidney Crosby.

Given how rare it is for players to break into the NHL at age 18, that end of the achievement alone is impressive, let alone to have the goal-scoring prowess at 35 that Crosby had at 18.

What a player.