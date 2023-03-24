Pens Points: Dallas Disappointment

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins traveled to the Lone Star State to round out a back-to-back set. After a convincing 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, the Penguins played a close game with Dallas but ran out of gas, losing 3-2. [Recap]

Following Wednesday night’s game, it showed that Sidney Crosby is not going to let the Penguins die without a fight. [PensBurgh]

More dreadful injury news! Tristan Jarry has a lower-body injury, and there is no timetable for his return. As a result, the Penguins recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski and forward Filip Hallander from the AHL Penguins on an emergency basis. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Philadelphia Flyers are not going anywhere this season, but that does not mean the season has been a complete failure. The team may have found a couple of keepers in a sea of disappointment. [Broad Street Hockey]

The majority of responses to the NHL signing a long-term agreement with Fanatics to produce jerseys for the league have been... well... not great. [Broad Street Hockey]

The defending Stanley Cup champs have a laundry list of injuries, and that list continues to get longer. [Mile High Hockey]

The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks because of security concerns involving a newly-signed Russian law, which could pose a threat to Russian players should they return to the country in the future. [AP News]

How has Connor McDavid, who has accrued a wild 60 goals so far, become the league’s premier goalscorer? [Yahoo]