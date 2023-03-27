Pens Points: Readying for Red Wings

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Mikael Granlund’s short stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins hasn’t been overly successful. In 12 games with the team since being acquired at the trade deadline, he has only one goal and two assists to his name. However, he still offers versatility at the forward position, a trait that may be his greatest asset. [Trib Live]

Former Penguins forward Conor Sheary got his career back on track with the Washington Capitals. [Trib Live]

Peter Laviolette, the current head coach of the Capitals and one-time bench boss of the Philadelphia Flyers, has been an enemy to the Penguins fandom for years. However, he was honored here in the western Pa. region thanks to his early-career coaching contributions to the Wheeling Nailers. [Trib Live]

The Penguins have re-assigned goaltender Dustin Tokarski to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins over the weekend. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Sean Farrell to a three-year entry-level contract. [Eyes On The Prize]

Nick Suzuki is poised to set a new career-high in points despite facing adversity as the young Canadiens captain. [Eyes On The Prize]

On the same day they clinched a playoff spot with Florida’s defeat, the New Jersey Devils also hit the 100-point mark for the first time since 2011-12 with a win over the Senators. [All About The Jersey]

Former Penguins goaltending prospect Filip Gustavsson is feeling confident behind the Minnesota Wild defense. [Hockey Wilderness]