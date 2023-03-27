Penguins Practice Notes: attempting the right fit on the right wing

The Penguins got what becomes a rare treat late in the season on Sunday, a full off day that did not involve traveling, practicing or playing a game. They were back at it today, before heading out to Detroit for tomorrow night’s contest, sporting some new look lines. There was no Jeff Carter, but the veteran was excused for personal reasons and is expected to play tomorrow night.

Here are Pittsburgh's lines and D-pairs without Carter:



Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Zucker-Malkin-Granlund

Heinen-Poehling-Rakell

O'Connor-Nylander-Archibald



Joseph-Letang

Dumoulin-Petry

Friedman-Ruhwedel-Fedun rotated. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 27, 2023

Coach Mike Sullivan has most often tinkered with his right wing positions, and we see that again here on today’s right side combinations. Sullivan’s comments about Granlund and “defensive presence” ruffled some feathers on the internet. A coach can say some maddening things, and that qualifies, but the spoken word doesn’t truly matter all that much. If Sullivan said he liked the Granlund-Zucker connection (that dates back over a decade to playing on a productive line in Minnesota) or that he wanted more of a playmaking element there, he probably wouldn’t have touched a nerve, but alas.

Then again, with only one assist and two points in 13 games as a Penguin, Granlund hasn’t provided much justification to play on a top line counted on for their scoring, for any reason.

Bryan Rust remaining on the top line ought to be equally curious. Rust has just one 5v5 point, an assist, in his last 12 games (where he’s also tacked on an empty net goal and a power play assist). Keeping him and not the more consistent Rickard Rakell on the Sidney Crosby line opens Sullivan up to criticism if it fails.

However, Rakell is on the third line — continuing the team’s never-ending quest for balance and the power to have a supporting scoring line beyond ones that Crosby and Evgeni Malkin play on. Sullivan could look great here if Ryan Poehling continues his recent encouraging play and stays productive.

The Penguins don’t have a ton of talent to spread around, but it looks like they will try to do just that tomorrow night against the Red Wings by having RW’s of questionable form on the top two lines in order to try and gain more balance and power on their third line.

It will be interesting to see what results this idea will yield and how long it will last.

More news and notes: