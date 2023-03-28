Pens Points: Destination Detroit

There was a time when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings were appointment viewing when facing off on the ice. Now, more than a decade after two exhilarating Stanley Cup meetings, the two franchises could not be more opposite. For the Penguins, a fading dynasty looking to extend its reign a little longer. For the Red Wings, a former power hoping to restore the glory of the past with a new generation. Tonight, they meet again.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points...

Besides a Saturday date with the Boston Bruins, three of the four games on tap this week are against teams currently outside the playoff picture. Another opening the Penguins must take advantage of with playoff hopes still in limbo. [Pensburgh]

Before hopping on a plane to Detroit, the Penguins held practice on Monday with a few notable items to point out. Jeff Carter was not present, Tristan Jarry was, and Jeff Petry is officially a game time decision for tonight. [Pensburgh]

Another injured Penguin was spotted on the ice Monday before practice. Recently acquired Nick Bonino took a few laps around the rink for the first time since suffering a lacerated kidney that put him out long term. [Trib Live]

Saturday night’s contest against the Washington Capitals brought out so many of the Penguins flaws that have plagued them this season, but it was also the perfect example of why we still tune in every night. [KDKA]

It’s impossible to say which version of the Penguins will show up on any given night, but one thing you can bet on is you will get the best version of Sidney Crosby. That alone could make teams fear the Penguins even if they are underdogs. [The Hockey News]

Many have claimed this has been a down season for Jake Guentzel despite still reaching the 30-goal mark once again. Maybe he hasn’t lived up to the hopes of some, but Guentzel is far from the problem when it comes to the Penguins. [The Athletic $$]

News and notes from around the NHL...

With front office changes already underway in Philadelphia, there will be a new name leading the franchise starting next month. Dave Scott is stepping down as Chairman of the Flyers to be replaced by new comcast CEO Dan Hilferty. [Broad Street Hockey]

Boston has all but wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference meaning they will play whichever team claims the second wild card. Right now that is the Penguins but things remain very much in flux. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Everyone please say thank you to the Ottawa Senators. A week after seemingly putting a dent in the Penguins playoffs odds, the Sens come up with a big victory over the Florida Panthers to keep the Cats three points behind the Pens in the standings. [Silver Seven]