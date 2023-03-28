 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penscast Mailbag: March 28, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
NHL: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie and Garrett return this week to answer your questions in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

This week, we’re talking about Sidney Crosby on the penalty kill, wondering which professional athlete would have had a different career with a “do-over,” the biggest pests in league history, and much more!

