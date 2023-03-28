Penscast Mailbag: March 28, 2023

Robbie and Garrett return this week to answer your questions in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

This week, we’re talking about Sidney Crosby on the penalty kill, wondering which professional athlete would have had a different career with a “do-over,” the biggest pests in league history, and much more!

***

Get all your Pittsburgh Penguins news by following the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN, as we continue to grow the new company, too.