Pens Points: Motor City Meltdown

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins traveled to the Motor City to clash with their old Stanley Cup rivals, the Detroit Red Wings. Ex-Penguin David Perron highlighted the game, scoring a hat trick to help the Red Wings power past Pittsburgh, 7-4. [Recap]

On Tuesday, the Penguins reassigned defenseman Taylor Fedun to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In turn, the Pittsburgh club welcomed the return of veteran righty Jeff Petry. [Trib Live]

The last feel-good moment during a Penguins game, perhaps Pittsburgh’s dramatic 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday, showed that the sport of hockey, now and again, reminds you why you tune in in the first place. [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A particular Montreal Canadiens prospect received a ringing endorsement from an opposing team’s coach after the prospect’s team was eliminated from the playoffs. [Eyes On The Prize]

What does the future hold for Brendan Gallagher? [Eyes On The Prize]

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews didn't exactly mince his words when it came to his future in the Windy City, saying, “It’s definitely on my mind that this could be my last few weeks in Chicago as a Blackhawk.” [Chicago Sun-Times]