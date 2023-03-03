Pens Points: The Deadline

Here are your Pens Points for this Trade Deadline Friday...

The Pittsburgh Penguins traveled to Florida to battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. In the team’s final game before the trade deadline, Pittsburgh was once again led by the heroic efforts of Jason Zucker, who continues his career year. [Recap]

Take a trip down memory lane and look back at all of Ronnie Hextall’s trade deadline deals. [Trib Live]

The Penguins recalled forward Drake Caggiula from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday. [Trib Live]

While the online portion of the Penguins fandom has already soured on Hextall’s inaction and his trade to acquire Mikael Granlund, Granlund is getting the stamp of approval from his former teammate, Jason Zucker. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Columbus Blue Jackets icon Jonathan Quick. [Knights On Ice]

The Detroit Red Wings have traded Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2024 top-10-protected first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick. [Winging It In Motown]

In addition to the Bertuzzi transaction, the Bruins announced a bevy of injury-related roster moves. [Stanley Cup Of Chowder]

This is the story of how the Patrick Kane trade unfolded, otherwise known as The Kane Chronicles. [Blueshirt Banter]

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded for Anders Bjork from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations. [Second City Hockey]