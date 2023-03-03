 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pens reportedly trade for Nick Bonino

Nick Bonino is reportedly headed back to Pittsburgh.

By Mike Darnay
/ new
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bonino is reportedly headed back to Pittsburgh ahead of today’s trade deadline.

NHL inside Elliotte Friedman broke the news early this morning that the former Pens center that was part of the infamous HBK Line is headed back to the Steel City.

Known stats guru Jesse Marshall points out that Bonino is an upgrade on the offensive side of the ice without sacrificing too much on defense.

On the lighter side of things (we all sure need that these days, it seems), The Athletic’s Josh Yohe pointed out that the Penguins were undefeated in postseason series’ when Bonino was a part of the organization, the stretch where the team went back-to-back winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

It’s yet to be determined what kind of deal has been made if there is salary being retained by the San Jose Sharks or if another player could be headed to the Bay Area.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...