Pens reportedly trade for Nick Bonino

Nick Bonino is reportedly headed back to Pittsburgh ahead of today’s trade deadline.

NHL inside Elliotte Friedman broke the news early this morning that the former Pens center that was part of the infamous HBK Line is headed back to the Steel City.

Good morning…hearing that late last night, Nick Bonino was dealt to PIT @IceSinghHNIC — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 3, 2023

Known stats guru Jesse Marshall points out that Bonino is an upgrade on the offensive side of the ice without sacrificing too much on defense.

Bonino is an offensive upgrade on Blueger without sacrificing too much defensively. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) March 3, 2023

On the lighter side of things (we all sure need that these days, it seems), The Athletic’s Josh Yohe pointed out that the Penguins were undefeated in postseason series’ when Bonino was a part of the organization, the stretch where the team went back-to-back winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

The good news is that the Penguins are 8-0 all time in playoff series when Nick Bonino is in the organization. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 3, 2023

It’s yet to be determined what kind of deal has been made if there is salary being retained by the San Jose Sharks or if another player could be headed to the Bay Area.