Pens Points: Closing Out March

Before the calendar flips to April on Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins have one final March game on the docket. A month after visiting Nashville, the Penguins will play host to the Predators this evening in a game with heavy playoff implications on both sides. For the Penguins, a win helps solidify their playoff positioning a little more while the Predators need a victory to keep their already fading playoff hopes on life support a little longer.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points...

Mike Sullivan has never shied away from expressing his emotions behind the bench, but recently that same fire seems to be missing. As the Penguins fight for a playoff spot, perhaps they could use some of that old fire from their coach. [The Hockey News]

Almost as soon as the Mikael Granlund trade was reported, it was widely panned by both fans and pundits alike. Now with a substantial size to work off of, it’s clear that this move is playing out even worse than its critics even imagined. [Pensburgh]

When Jeff Petry came over from the Montreal Canadiens last summer, he was joined by former first round pick Ryan Poehling. Looking for a fresh start to save his hockey career, Poehling seems to have found a home in Pittsburgh. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Despite continuous self sabotage, the Penguins are still in the driver’s seat when it comes to their playoff destiny. Holding the second wild card spot with a three point cushion, it’s in their own hands if they wish to make the dance once again. [The Hockey News]

The Penguins have been more up and down than a roller coaster this season. A good streak of games, followed by a bad stretch, then back to the good, and you get the picture. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

When you’re a rebuilding franchise banking on draft picks to help guide your team back to contention, the waiting game for them to make an impact can be agonizing. Almost four years of waiting paid off for the Buffalo Sabres and Lukas Rousek. [Die by the Blade]

Making the playoffs is only one step of the journey for teams hoping to compete for a Stanley Cup. For the New Jersey Devils that step is complete and a moment to celebrate, but there is still much work to be done. [All About the Jersey]