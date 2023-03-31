Pens Points: Needed And Received

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Nashville Predators on a night that had pretty severe ramifications for the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Florida Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens to gain ground on the Penguins in the second wild-card spot. However, the Penguins responded with a well-played 2-0 win over their former Stanley Cup Final foes. [Recap]

The Penguins have assigned defenseman Owen Pickering, their first-round pick in last year’s draft, to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. [Trib Live]

His short tenure has been largely forgettable to this point, but Mikael Granlund has seen ‘a lot of good things’ so far with the Penguins. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

If some jersey rumors are to be believed, the Flyers will be getting new uniforms next season, and they will be heavily inspired by the iconic threads the franchise donned in the ‘80s and ‘90s. [Broad Street Hockey]

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Kirby Dach will miss at least one week with an upper-body injury. [Eyes On The Prize]

Several of our fellow SBN hockey blogs have officially taken their first steps into a larger world and have become fully independent from Vox Media.

