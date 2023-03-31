The Penscast: March 31, 2023

Which area of this Pittsburgh Penguins’ team gives you the most concern as we march toward the conclusion of the regular season and potentially into the postseason? Unreliable and injury-riddled goaltending, a patchwork defense, a lackluster bottom-six (all of which was on display in the 7-4 loss to the Red Wings), or would you combine all three?

The Penguins remain a deeply flawed team, and there’s no reason to believe this iteration of the team will magically flip a switch with just seven games left. They are who they are, for better or worse.

Of these mentioned issues, which one(s) are most likely to be mitigated should the Penguins clinch a postseason berth?

What may be the best way to cover their warts as a team against better opposition like the Boston Bruins or Carolina Hurricanes? Is there a way to even do that?

***

Be sure to follow the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN.