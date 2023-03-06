Pens Points: Coming Home

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

As the trade deadline winds settled, Ron Hextall made an appearance, claiming that he is confident that he improved the team, but did he? [PensBurgh]

One of the trades Hetxall did make was bringing Nick Bonino back to Pittsburgh. How has life changed for No. 13 since he departed Pittsburgh? “Well, I’m fully bald now,” Bonino said. [Penguins]

In what amounted to a ‘paper’ transaction after being assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, forward Drew O’Connor was sent back to Pittsburgh Saturday morning. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It would behoove the Montreal Canadiens to take a more hands-off approach with their European prospects. After seeing Emil Heineman struggle to find his form, some changes are needed to the Habs’ development strategy. [Eyes On The Prize]

It was widely anticipated that Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk would be traded by the Friday 3 p.m. deadline. No move ever materialized, and JvR remains on Broad Street. General manager Chuck Fletcher has defended his deadline decisions. [Broad Street Hockey]

Are Houston and Atlanta the next cities the NHL will expand (or re-expand) into if and when franchise expansion talks resume? [Hockey Feed]

Here are five players who have a new lease on life after getting claimed off waivers. [The Hockey News]