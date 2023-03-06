Pens Practice Update: Kulikov joins team

After an off day on Sunday, the Penguins were back at work at practice on Monday as they prepare for Columbus tomorrow night.

Here were the lines:

Heinen is filling in for Guentzel on the top line. Here is the Penguins workflow...



Heinen-Crosby-Rakell

Zucker-Malkin-Rust

O'Connor-Granlund-Carter

Bonino-Poehling-Archibald



Dumoulin-Letang

Pettersson-Petry

Kulikov-Rutta

— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 6, 2023

