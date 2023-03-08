Pens Points: A Rollercoaster

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Paint Can Tuesday night. What was supposed to be an easy victory against one of the league’s worst teams turned into anything but. [Recap]

General manager Ron Hextall has tried to atone for his offseason mistakes by trading away Brock McGinn and waiving Kasperi Kapanen. However, many of his warts and personnel philosophies remain. Admitting your mistakes is the wise thing to do, and Fenway Sports Group should take note. [KDKA]

The Penguins made a roster move early Tuesday, putting Ryan Poehling on long-term IR and bringing up Alex Nylander from Wilkes-Barre on emergency recall. [PensBurgh]

The Monessen Lady Hounds, a local high school basketball team, put out a request for transportation to get to the PIAA basketball playoffs. Then, the Penguins came to the rescue. [Trib Live]

Covestro, a supplier of high-tech polymer materials, unveiled the sixth annual “Rethink the Rink” Make-A-Thon in collaboration with the Penguins, Carnegie Mellon Engineering, and Bauer Hockey, the Penguins announced on Tuesday. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Ryan O’Reilly had surgery on his finger Tuesday morning, per Sheldon Keefe, and is expected to miss four weeks of game action. [Pension Plan Puppets]

While the Philadelphia Flyers seemed caught off guard by the trade deadline backlash, at least they learned they didn’t lose the fanbase... yet. [Broad Street Hockey]