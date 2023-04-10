Pens Points: The Final Week

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brian Boyle hasn’t completely closed the door on his playing career, but as he embarks on a new role as an analyst with NHL Network, he’s more than content with staying off the ice. [Trib Live]

The Penguins have re-assigned forward Alex Nylander to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced Sunday. [Penguins]

Hockey is and will remain a young man’s game. As Connor McDavid continues his earth-shattering season, the likes of which fans have not seen since the mid-1990s, the elder statesman, Sidney Crosby, remains a model of consistency. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A remarkable regular season campaign from the Boston Bruins has gotten them into the record books again. The Bruins on Sunday set the NHL record with their 63rd victory of the season. [USA Today]

Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers, likely still feeling the rush of his team clinching a postseason berth in their second year of existence, donned a bunny suit for many of his teammates; children. [NHL]

Wayne Simmonds was once considered one of the league’s premier power forwards, but now he faces uncertainty about his hockey future as the Maple Leafs shift into playoff mode. [The Hockey News]