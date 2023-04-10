Kris Letang named Pens’ nominee for Masterton Trophy

Kris Letang has been named the Penguins’ nominee for the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

It’s Letang’s fourth time being nominated for the award.

For the fourth time, Kris Letang has been named the Penguins' Masterton Trophy nominee.



The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded to the player who best exemplifies qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. pic.twitter.com/xIpU3nR7ty — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 10, 2023

The trophy is given out annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. One player from each team is nominated for the award.

Letang’s perseverance this year has led to his nomination by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

In addition to suffering a stroke for the second time in his life this season, Letang also had personal struggles in regard to the loss of his father, who died in January.

“Obviously, there are some tough times, there are some emotional times,” Letang said. “But at the end of the day, I always thought that I was going to push through it, and be able to come on the other side and be the same or better.”

To read a full list of nominees across the league, click here.