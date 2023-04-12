 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Penscast Mailbag: April 12, 2023

Your mailbag questions are answered in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

By Garrett Behanna
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Robbie and Garrett return this week to answer your questions in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

This week we're answering your questions about Primanti’s sandwiches, Kris Letang’s Hall of Fame credentials, hypothetical free agent targets for the Pittsburgh Penguins, reviving the offer sheet, and much more.

Programming note: this podcast was recorded before Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks.

***

