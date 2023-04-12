The Penscast Mailbag: April 12, 2023

Robbie and Garrett return this week to answer your questions in this week’s edition of the Penscast Mailbag!

This week we're answering your questions about Primanti’s sandwiches, Kris Letang’s Hall of Fame credentials, hypothetical free agent targets for the Pittsburgh Penguins, reviving the offer sheet, and much more.

Programming note: this podcast was recorded before Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks.

