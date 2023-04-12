Pens Points: Wow

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins played their penultimate regular season game against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. The importance of two points was not lost on the Penguins, yet they struggled to crack the opposing goaltender Petr Mrazek until the third period with an Evgeni Malkin tally. Chicago rallied back and beat Tristan Jarry's glove to go up 2-1. Andreas Athanasiou made it 3-1, and Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes are on life support. [Recap]

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Dmitry Kulikov off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced Tuesday by Ron Hextall. [Penguins]

Alex Nylander is becoming very familiar with Pennsylvania’s beautiful scenery. [Trib Live]

Whatever happens with the Penguins at the end of the season, greatness is entirely possible when your best players are still your best players. [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The NHL will head to the land Down Under, traveling to Australia for the first time when the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings play preseason games in the 2023 NHL Global Series in Melbourne on Sept. 23 and 24. [NHL]

How did the Calgary Flames become the NHL’s most disappointing team? [Yahoo]

Former Dallas Stars forward Raymond Sawada has died at the age of 38. [Hockey Feed]