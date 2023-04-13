Pens Points: Meaningless

For the first time in 17 years, the Pittsburgh Penguins will play game 82 knowing there will not be another until October. With the New York Islanders defeating the Montreal Canadiens last night, the Penguins have been eliminated from playoff contention and will play one final, meaningless game against the Columbus Blue Jackets this evening before ushering in what will likely be an offseason of upheaval.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points...

In a season seemingly full of some of the worst losses Penguins fans have experienced, Tuesday night may have been the worst of them all. It was a microcosm of the entire season all packed into 60 minutes of awful. [Pensburgh]

There is much blame to go around for the Penguins failures this season, but it’s hard to lay any at the feet of the core. Despite their best efforts this season, the trio of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang were failed by their teammates. [The Hockey News]

Mark Friedman was placed back on waivers Wednesday meaning Marcus Pettersson could be ready to return from injury. [Pensburgh]

There is a very real chance that Tuesday night was the final home game for Tristan Jarry as a Penguin and perhaps tonight his final altogether. Fighting injury or not, Jarry has simply not been good enough to warrant a new contract. [The Hockey News]

Despite the ups and downs throughout the season, the Penguins were still expected to make the playoffs in the end. Now a wasted chance gone on Tuesday, the core was left only to wonder where is all went wrong. [The Athletic $$]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It’s almost fitting really that it was the Islanders to be the ones to drive the nail into the coffin of the Penguins playoff hopes given how often they have previously authored some of the most crushing moments in franchise history. [Lighthouse Hockey]