Recap: In unfamiliar position, Penguins finish out non-playoff season with a OT loss in Columbus

Welcome to the 82nd and final Pittsburgh Penguins game of the season. The Pens find themselves in extremely unfamiliar territory in this Crosby-Malkin era in which they play a game while being eliminated from the playoffs.

Marcus Pettersson is back for the finale, his first game since March 18th. Jan Rutta is excused for the night, as is Josh Archibald up front, since Drew O’Connor is able to go. Tristan Jarry gets the final start of the 2022-23 regular season.

Your lineup for game #82. pic.twitter.com/S3mM0bNTEm — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 13, 2023

With both teams playing out the stretch, the game had a weird intensity to it. It was not the typical pace and tempo of a normal NHL regular season game. Players did play their position and almost everyone on both sides perked up when the puck came their way in the offensive zone.

Otherwise, it felt almost as if this was the world’s most skilled men’s league game ever. If only three players on both teams showed up halfway through it do to having to work or something.

Anyways, the Penguins score first on the power play in the first period. Kris Letang shoots from the point. To me, it definitely looked like Jake Guentzel not only tipped the puck in front of the net but also most likely struck it above the crossbar. But the refs are on the last day too, no review, they just give the goal to Letang and keep it moving. 1-0 Pens.

Kris Letang tallies his 40th point of the season (12G-28A) and becomes the fourth active defenseman to record 10 or more 40-point campaigns. pic.twitter.com/1cpGgQue4H — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 13, 2023

Early in the second period, Columbus sets their cannon off. Andrew Peeke blasted a rolling puck hard right by Jarry. 1-1 game.

Andrew Peeke knots it up at 1 for Columbus with a bullet of a shot off the draw!#CBJ pic.twitter.com/NFT3ATQ15U — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 14, 2023

The Pens are back to scoring power play goals. Jake Guentzel hesitates, presumably looking for a shot-pass type play. None are available so he ends up taking a rare little slapshot and, wouldn’t you know it works. 2-1 Pens.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 36 goals in 78 games this season.



He’s looking to become the eighth player in franchise history to lead the team in goals in three separate seasons. pic.twitter.com/gJEbvHa0t1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 14, 2023

The Blue Jackets don’t go quietly into the good night, finding an equalizing goal with just 3:25 to go in the third. Emil Bemstrom one-times a pass from across the ice to tie the game at 2-2.

Emil Bemstrom finishes Pyyhtia's nifty feed to tie it up at 2 for Columbus with 3:25 to go!#CBJ pic.twitter.com/4Ygdd4s76I — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 14, 2023

In overtime Crosby tries to set up Guentzel at the net but they can’t connect. As the Pittsburgh players go to change, the puck is quickly advanced up to Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau has a clean breakaway and ends the season with a nice backhand deke and tucking the puck through Jarry’s five hole. 3-2 Columbus takes the OT victory.

