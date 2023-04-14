Pens Points: Changes On The Horizon?

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins battled the Columbus Blue Jackets in game No. 82 on Thursday night. The team ended their season in Columbus with an empty OT loss to head off into an uncertain off-season, writes our fearless overlord, Hooks Orpik. [Recap]

As one sun sets on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 16-year playoff streak, a twin sun may rise and bring change to Pittsburgh. If new reports are to be believed, Ron Hextall’s days in Pittsburgh are nearing an end. [PensBurgh]

On Thursday afternoon, Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman was assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton AHL club. Defenseman Marcus Pettersson was activated off long-term injured reserve. [Trib Live]

If the attitude of the Penguins’ Big Three is anything to go by, the expectation is they will be back and hungrier than ever heading into 2023-24. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews played his final game for the franchise on Thursday night, with him and the club coming to the mutual conclusion that he will not be re-signed. [NHL]

New faces in new places create new races: Fired NHL coaches have found new homes and newfound success with playoff-bound teams. [USA Today]

Katerina Mrazova scored the game-winning goal to help Czechia advance to the women’s world hockey championship semifinals. [TSN]

Gabriel Landeskog will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs due to his lower-body injury. This will mean, in turn, the Colorado Avalanche captain will miss the entire 2022-23 season due to the lingering ailment. [Mile High Hockey]