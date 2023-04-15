The Penscast: Ron Hextall, Brian Burke relieved of duties as Penguins executives

The day has come.

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday morning relieved general manager Ron Hextall, Brian Burke, and Chris Pryor from their duties as team executives.

These moves had long been speculated, and with the Penguins having their 16-year playoff streak snapped this season following a long 82-game season filled with inconsistency, the new ownership, the Fenway Sports Group collective, have decided to take the franchise in a “forward-thinking” direction as they begin their search for a new general manager.

Garrett and Robbie are back in this week’s edition of the Penscast to break down the firings, analyze the press conference staged by FSG, and talk about a few potential candidates that Penguins brass may interview along the way.

It’s sure to be a wild, eventful summer for Pittsburgh as the team enters another crucial turning point, with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang leading the charge for another championship.

Programming note: Apologies for the unforeseen audio issues that creep in throughout this week’s episode. These will be remedied in time for the next podcast.

***

Be sure to follow the Skating Penguin Network on Twitter, @PenguinsFFSN, to stay up-to-date with our latest podcast episodes, new content, and more.

Follow Fans First Sports Network on Twitter, @FansFirstSN.