Join PensBurgh’s Playoff bracket challenge

The Penguins won’t be active for the 2023 NHL playoffs, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun. Join our annual spring tradition of NHL.com’s Bracket Challenge. I’ve set us up a league that you can reach by this link.

PensBurgh 2023 Bracket Challenge

Password: SIDNEY87

Depending on if I remember and also how excited the winner is, I will try to have some sort of special surprise prize, maybe even two or three if there are ties or a lot of entries. I forget how many exactly participated last year, but do know it was a really good turnout, so hopefully we can get that again.

It looks like the league is allowing a few days before cutting it off, but don’t delay because the game’s start tomorrow night. Fire off your picks and then we’ll have something to track and another small reason to care about the Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, even though Pittsburgh will not be represented for the first time in such a long time.