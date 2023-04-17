Pens Points: The playoffs begin

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Monday night, and even though the Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t in the dance for the first time since 2006, that doesn’t mean the shooty-puck content stops here at PensBurgh. Hooks has previewed the first-round matchups and has given his picks for the winners of the series. [PensBurgh]

While free agency and the NHL Draft are still months away, the Penguins still have a list of unrestricted free agents, such as Brian Dumoulin, whose futures are cloudy at best. [Trib Live]

Looking at the goaltending situation, this remains one of the biggest question marks for the Penguins and their next general manager. Is Tristan Jarry a true No. 1 goalie? Can he be trusted? Will he be given a new contract by the team that drafted him? [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Patrice Bergeron is not guaranteed to play in Game 1 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round matchup against the Florida Panthers. [NHL]

