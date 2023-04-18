The Penscast Mailbag: April 18, 2023

What do you guys want to talk about?

Following the firings of General Manager Ron Hextall and President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke, the Penguins fandom is out in reckless speculation mode as Fenway Sports Group navigates these waters for the first time.

Eric Tulsky? Sam Ventura? Who will be the Pittsburgh Penguins’ next general manager?

In addition to these front-office questions, we’re discussing first-round draft picks the Penguins could select in June’s NHL Draft, the likelihood of Jason Zucker returning to Pittsburgh, a potential buyout of Mikael Granlund’s contract, and surprisingly, even a Hooks Orpik mention!

All these questions and more create this week’s 17-question Penscast mailbag.

