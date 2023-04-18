On this date in Penguins history: A 10-3 beatdown on Broad Street

Eleven years ago today, the Penguins scored 10 goals in a playoff game for only the second time in franchise history.

In the playoff series that will remain unforgettable given the chaos, fighting, and everything involving the Battle of Pennsylvania, it was only fitting that the Penguins would score 10 goals on the road in Philadelphia after allowing 8 goals in back-to-back games.

The Penguins fell behind 3-0 in the series, melting down along the way. The games featured dirty hits, ejections, suspensions, and Kris Letang trying to ‘shhhh’ the crowd in Philadelphia.

With the Penguins on the ropes and facing being swept, of course they would respond by scoring 10 goals in a game.

The Penguins would hold serve and win Game 5 at home as well, keeping their hopes alive for another game, only to go back to Philadelphia and be handled fairly easily by Claude Giroux and the Flyers in Game 6.

For all of our mental health’s sake, let’s hope we don’t see a playoff series with emotional swings like this again for quite some time.