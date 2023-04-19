Pens Points: Guentzel’s Greatness Grows

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel may be small in stature, but make no mistake: Guentzel accounts for most of Pittsburgh’s highest-quality scoring chances. [Trib Live]

The Penguins aren’t dancing for Lord Stanley, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some great hockey to be watched from the other teams around the league. [Trib Live]

If I say “2012” and “Philadelphia Flyers” in the same sentence, most, if not everyone, on this website will immediately get war flashbacks to a dark time. While that playoff series against the Penguins’ cross-state rival didn’t end in a Pittsburgh victory, many an entertaining moment was had in all the chaos, including a 10-3 drubbing of the orange and black. [PensBurgh]

The Stanley Cup Playoffs began on Monday, and for the first time since George W. Bush’s second term, the Pittsburgh Penguins are not one of the 16 teams taking part in the dance. Here’s what to watch for, even as a fan of the black-and-gold. [KDKA]

Way to go, Geno: Evgeni Malkin and local McDonald’s restaurants have donated $117,860 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown as part of Malkin’s ‘I’m Score for Kids’ initiative. [Penguins]

Deadspin put out a rather scathing review of Brian Burke’s executive career now that he has been relieved of his duties as President of Hockey Operations. [Deadspin]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Current Calgary Flames assistant GM and one-time Flames player Craig Conroy may be on top of the team’s list to become the next general manager. [Sportsnet]

Round One chaos continued last night. Get updates on last night’s scores right here! [NHL]