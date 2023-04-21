Stay or Go: the future of goaltending in Pittsburgh, off-season survey

The 2022-23 season was supposed to be the proving ground for Tristan Jarry. Though it was the third season that the netminder was the Penguins’ clear number one goalie (and seventh season overall that he would play games for Pittsburgh at the NHL level) Jarry was not totally established in his spot or secure in his future. His playoff record and performance was poor, his years marred by injury at the end, with periods of up and down play along the way. With a strong season and shaking off the issues that plagued him, Jarry could have cemented himself as the future of the position in the ‘Burgh for years to come.

Unfortunately, at the end of the season, there are still more questions than answers about what the future holds. Jarry enters the summer as an impending free agent, after a season marred with injury and periods of up and down play. The Penguins failed to make the playoffs, and Jarry struggled to the finish line as much as anyone on the team.

Right now, everything is in a holding pattern for the Pens while their ownership gets the pieces in place for the next leaders of the front office. Obviously one of the most pressing decisions and immediate pieces to figure out for said future hockey operation gurus will be the decision in net. Does the team even want to go with Jarry? Do they have a trade candidate or free agent in mind instead? What is the right price and term for Jarry? Would he truly be amenable to stay in Pittsburgh before testing what his market value is?

Again, with the Pens and especially the goalie spot it’s worth repeating: there are lots of good questions, and at this time no actual answers.

The fun in that will be the polling to take the temperature of the internet. We did the last year, to some interesting results (/casts a side-eye at those high on Bryan Rust and low on Evgeni Malkin) and this year some of the issues are different, but the impact and importance remains as high.

We’re hitting on questions in net, Jason Zucker’s contract, it being time for a possible Jake Guentzel extension, and Mike Sullivan’s status. So let’s get to it.

Bring back if Jarry is willing to take a short-term contract near his current salary (which he may or may not accept) vote view results 1% Commit to him, even if it takes a $5+ million, 5-6 year contract to sign him (31 votes)

49% Move on right now, explore new options via trade and/or free agency for a new starting goalie (788 votes)

49% Bring back if Jarry is willing to take a short-term contract near his current salary (which he may or may not accept) (789 votes) 1608 votes total Vote Now

No, the Pens should make a full switch to get a fresh start with 2 totally different goalies vote view results 8% Yes, it could be possible (130 votes)

26% No, DeSmith is fine as backup but a new starter is needed (392 votes)

30% No, Jarry should be brought back and more should be invested in the position to help him (450 votes)

35% No, the Pens should make a full switch to get a fresh start with 2 totally different goalies (527 votes) 1499 votes total Vote Now

Get a new head coach vote view results 0% Change up the top-six forwards (as in: trade Guentzel or Rust) (9 votes)

13% Add more speed (195 votes)

28% Add more NHL caliber youth (426 votes)

7% Add more size/toughness (117 votes)

35% Figure out the goaltending (530 votes)

8% Switch out multiple defensemen in the top-6 (123 votes)

5% Get a new head coach (79 votes) 1479 votes total Vote Now

Mikael Granlund (two more years, $5.0 million cap hit) vote view results 4% Bryan Rust (five more years, $5.125 million cap hit, NMC for two more years) (69 votes)

14% Jeff Carter (one more year, $3.125m cap hit, NMC) (220 votes)

14% Jeff Petry (two more years, $6.25 million cap hit) (217 votes)

66% Mikael Granlund (two more years, $5.0 million cap hit) (987 votes) 1493 votes total Vote Now

Do not look to extend at market rate, plan for a trade or for Guentzel potentially leave as FA in 2024 vote view results 36% Sign him up ASAP to that market rate ($8.5m neighborhood) (530 votes)

43% Slow play negotiations and make a decision later, with a mind to probably sign if season goes well (like Rust, Malkin, Letang) (627 votes)

20% Do not look to extend at market rate, plan for a trade or for Guentzel potentially leave as FA in 2024 (294 votes) 1451 votes total Vote Now

Move onto new options, not interested in paying him near/at market value at this stage vote view results 10% Sign him, even if it takes a premium, he’s worth keeping (meaning $6+ million for 3-4 years) (150 votes)

28% Only sign him if it can be a short 1-2 year contract (assume cap hit $6+) (407 votes)

46% Only sign him if the cap hit is in the $5something range (3-4 year deal) (667 votes)

14% Move onto new options, not interested in paying him near/at market value at this stage (212 votes) 1436 votes total Vote Now

Brian Dumoulin: regardless of contract (but, say it’s more than league min. for 2+ years) vote view results 9% Tristan Jarry: $5-6 million for 5 years (135 votes)

74% Jason Zucker: $6.0 million for 4 years (1062 votes)

16% Brian Dumoulin: regardless of contract (but, say it’s more than league min. for 2+ years) (232 votes) 1429 votes total Vote Now

Brian Dumoulin: regardless of contract, multi-year deal vote view results 57% Tristan Jarry: $5-6 million for 5 years (809 votes)

5% Jason Zucker: $6.0 million for 4 years (78 votes)

37% Brian Dumoulin: regardless of contract, multi-year deal (527 votes) 1414 votes total Vote Now

No he won’t be back, and he shouldn’t either vote view results 64% Yes Sully will be the coach and Yes he should (921 votes)

28% Yes he will be back but No he shouldn’t be (410 votes)

1% No he won’t be back, but Yes he should (23 votes)

4% No he won’t be back, and he shouldn’t either (66 votes) 1420 votes total Vote Now

If you have an idea for polls, let it be known and maybe for a while this off-season we can do a poll question a week on Fridays if there are other suggestions to see where the fanbase stands on the issues that lie ahead for the Pens.