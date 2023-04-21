Pens Points: Rutta undergoes surgery

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta underwent a successful core muscle injury repair this week, the team announced on Thursday. [Penguins]

Bryan Rust knows the statistics he registered throughout the 2022-23 season were not up to par based on his personal standards. “I definitely think I could have been better,” the veteran winger said. [Trib Live]

Enter the time machine and go back to April 20, 2011. The Penguins, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning without their two best players, were guided to victory thanks to an explosive goal from a dormant James Neal. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman once again spoke on the connection between hockey and the degenerative brain disease, CTE, saying, in part, “I don’t believe there has been any documented study that suggests that elements of our game result in CTE.” Right on, Gary. [NPR]

Stuck trying to find a team to cheer for during these Stanley Cup playoffs? Why not go down to the individual level and root for some fun players? Here is a player per team to cheer for in the 2023 NHL playoffs. [The Hockey News]

Miss any of Thursday’s action? Get the latest Round One scores right here. [NHL]