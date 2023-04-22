The Penscast: April 22, 2023

Given the Pittsburgh Penguins’ new Hockey Operations setup and impending new general manager, how short will Mike Sullivan’s leash be during the 2023-24 season?

Fenway Sports Group went on record saying they believe Sullivan is a top coach in the league.

We can discuss and criticize Sullivan’s deployment of certain players all we want, but is Sullivan really in danger of losing his job next season?

