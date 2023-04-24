Pens Points: Potential front office candidates

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Our Hooks Orpik has been keeping up with the Eastern Conference playoff matchups, and he has some thoughts. [PensBurgh]

Have you heard these names thrown around as potential general manager candidates? Of course, you probably have. Here are five more names that could fill the Pittsburgh Penguins’ vacant general manager opening. [Trib Live]

Despite all of their elite talent, the Penguins’ power play lacked consistency and, more importantly, the results. Perhaps this is an issue the new general manager will look to improve. [Trib Live]

Calls for defenseman Marcus Pettersson to be traded last off-season proved to be an ill-advised line of thought, as Pettersson proved to be one of the team’s best defenders in 2022-23. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Believe it or not, there are still a few veteran NHLers who compete without a visor attached to their helmets. Who are these players of what is now considered a bygone era? [The Hockey News]

Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake owner Ryan Smith said the wheels are “in motion” to bring an NHL team to Utah. [DeseretNews]

“It’s not a tripping call when you hit a guy clean on. It’s bullshit,” an infuriated Marcus Foligno told reporters in the postgame scrum after he was penalized for tripping during a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday. [Yahoo]