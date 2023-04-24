On this date in Penguins history: Pascal Dupuis’ overtime goals caps Pens’ comeback win to clinch series

Thirteen years ago, Pascal Dupuis helped punch the Penguins’ ticket to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the team’s quest to defend their 2009 Cup title.

For the third time in four years, it was the Penguins squaring off with the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh wanted to keep its Cup title.

The Senators didn’t make things easy on the Pens, however, winning the first game of the series on the road.

The Pens would rattle off three straight wins before a marathon overtime matchup in Game 5 would go to three additional periods before Matt Carkner silenced the Mellon Arena.

Back to Ottawa things went for Game 6 — and it didn’t look good, as the Senators jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

But the Penguins battled back with two goals from Matt Cooke and a goal from Bill Guerin.

To overtime it went, and Pascal Dupuis called game and series.

Winning a playoff series on the road is so exhilarating in so many ways, mainly because of how quickly the air is let out of the building.

Unfortunately for the Penguins and their fans, they would experience that feeling themselves a short time later in the following series.