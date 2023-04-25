Pens Points: Changes on the Horizon

While the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs enters its latter part, the Pittsburgh Penguins are beginning to focus on how they can return to the tournament next season. The path back to the playoffs for the Penguins likely includes more than a few roster changes this summer, but any moves will likely have to remain on the back burner until the new front office is in place.

